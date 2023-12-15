Qawafel Initiative unveils plans to expand across Africa. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Qawafel Initiative unveils plans to expand across Africa

A Tunisian startup, Qawafel initiative, has announced intent to expand its footing across Africa as it seeks to bolster the global presence of Tunisian startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the African continent.

According to the firm, it is looking to encourage SMEs formulate programs aimed at assisting startups in their endeavors to internationalize.

The startup is expected to give each participating entity a grant ranging from 75,000 to 120,000 euros.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the objective of the initiative is to contribute to job creation, foster inclusive economic development in Tunisia, and facilitate its integration into African markets.

Qawafel is funded by the French Development Agency (AFD) and executed by Expertise France.

Trivia: ARP associates a computer’s MAC address with what other identifier?

A. Email address

B. Domain name

C. IP address

D. Port number

Find answer below

2. South Africa’s E4E Africa closes $30m Fund II

A South Africa-based venture capital fund, E4E Africa, has announced closing the first round of its E4E Africa Fund II, securing a total of $30 million.

According to the company board, it has invested in 11 startups through its initial fund, including notable names like insurtech Pineapple, home-services platform SweepSouth, and digital marketplace Qwili.

Launched in July 2020 with support from the SA SME Fund, E4E Africa specializes in supporting entrepreneurial teams.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the company focuses on fostering highly scalable and impactful businesses across vital sectors in Sub-Saharan African economies.

Since its inception, E4E Africa has attracted interest from both local and international investors.

Meanwhile, the new fund is expected to allow the venture capital firm extend its influence and support in the region.

Speaking on the development, Bas Hochstenbach, Managing Partner at E4E Africa, said:

“Our strong relationships with founders and seasoned African entrepreneurs have led to a surge in outstanding investment opportunities. This first close enables us to back the exceptional founders we see before us.”

3. Elon Musk unveils plans for technology-focused University in Texas

Renowned tech entrepreneur, Elon Musk, has disclosed intentions to establish a technology-focused university in Austin, Texas.

The development was disclosed in recent tax filings pertaining to his philanthropic venture, The Foundation.

Having relocated to Texas amid the pandemic, Musk is earmarking an initial funding of approximately $100 million for the university’s inception.

The educational institution is set to commence with a primary and secondary school, placing a strong emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) education.

Anticipated features of the university include a seasoned faculty, a traditional curriculum, and hands-on learning experiences encompassing simulations, case studies, and fabrication/design projects.

The educational initiative marks Musk’s continued commitment to the field, with a previous foray into education about a decade ago when he established Ad Astra on SpaceX’s California campus.

Trivia Answer: IP address

ARP Stands for “Address Resolution Protocol.”

Every device on a network has an IP address assigned to it that identifies it as a source and destination for data packets. It also has a MAC address that identifies its physical connection to the network over which it can send and receive data. ARP is a protocol that maps a device’s IP address to its MAC address so that other devices know to send it the right data packets.

