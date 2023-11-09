Military claims troops killed 113 suspected terrorists troubling Northern Nigeria in one week

]The Defence Headquarters claimed on Thursday that troops in the various theatres of operations killed 113 suspected terrorists and arrested 300 others across the country in one week.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, stated this while briefing journalists on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

He said the troops also arrested 25 suspected oil thieves, rescued 91 kidnapped hostages, and recovered 129 assorted weapons during the period.

The spokesman said: “In the North-East, the troops of Operation Hadin Kai while conducting fighting patrols arrested Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics suppliers in Kukawa, Damboa, Monguno, and Konduga Local Government Areas of Borno.

“The troops neutralised 17 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, arrested 16, and rescued six kidnapped hostages. They also recovered different calibers of arms and ammunition during the period.

“The component of Operation Hadin Kai on November 2 engaged terrorists hibernating in the Degbewa area where several of them were neutralised and had their logistics destroyed.

“In the North-Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted cordon and search operation in parts of Kaduna and Plateau States where they killed five terrorists, arrested 14, and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages.

“In the same vein, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke conducted raided suspected criminal hideouts in parts of Nasarawa, Benue, and Plateau State and neutralised two terrorists, arrested 10, and rescued three kidnapped hostages.

“In the North-West, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralised 30 terrorists, arrested seven others, and rescued 31 kidnapped hostages in Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara States during the period.

“They also recovered 15 AK47 rifles, one RPG Tube, five RPG bombs, six hand grenades, five pairs of deserts camouflages, 10 pairs of magazine purges, IED making material, unconfirmed no of ammunition, and $16,200.”

