PDP chieftain sustains injuries as APC, PDP supporters clash ahead of Bayelsa polls

The tension at the Twon Brass jetty in the Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was evident on Friday throughout the process of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel releasing election materials.

This came about as a result of a misunderstanding between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters on the proper storage location for election materials in advance of tomorrow’s (Saturday) gubernatorial poll.

It was alleged that the Brass Local Government Area PDP Chairman, identified as Bara Daniel was injured in the head by supporters of the APC, led by the former council chairman, Victor Isaiah.

Isaiah, however, denied any role in the assault in remarks to the media. He claimed that Mr. Daniel’s alleged disruptive actions, which intimidated APC supporters over how to safeguard the election materials, was what allowed him to rescue the day.

“I was there actually to monitor the process of the materials offloading but the PDP chairman kept making derogatory statements which unsettled some people but I was able to calm the situation,” Isaiah said.

However, some military personnel eventually intervened and restored normalcy.

The chairman of Brass Local Government Area, Mr Hanson Karika, has strongly condemned the attack on the PDP chairman of Brass LGA.

He called on security agents to be on alert to prevent further violence.

