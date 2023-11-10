Appeal Court upholds Enugu Gov, Mbah’s election

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Lagos, on Friday, upheld the election of Governor Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State.

The judgement was delivered by a three-man panel of the Appeal Court in a case filed by Barr Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, LP.

The court, in its judgment, affirmed the judgment of the Enugu State Governorship Election Tribunal delivered on September 9, 2023, by the Hon. Justice K.M. Akano led tribunal.

The court resolved all the three issues which were subject of the appeal in favour of Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

