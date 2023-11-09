Police deploys 25,565 operatives for Imo governorship election

The Nigeria Police Force has deployed 25,565 operatives and 250 vehicles to Imo for Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the governorship election in the state, Mr. Frank Mba, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the preparedness of the police for the election.

Mba said the assets would increase the police capacity to deliver on its core mandate during the election.

He said: “Our core mandate is to provide a safe and conducive environment for the poll.

“Our duty is to provide a level playing field for all the political actors, citizens, election observers, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, and even journalists to be able to ply their trade unhindered.”

The DIG, who commended the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, and Nigerians, promised to utilise the vehicles for security during the election.

Mba added: “We will be tough, hard, and uncompromising to the lawbreakers.

“We will be unapologetic in our approach to enforcing the law.

“Our loyalty is to the constitution and the status regulating the conduct of the election and to the people whose mandate and votes need to count.”

He said the 80 big trucks, 20 buffalo trucks, 20 Hilux vehicles, 20 gun trucks, and armored personnel carriers would be moved to area commands and the police divisional offices in Imo State.

