Military kills 25 insurgents, recover weapons in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than twenty-five insurgents have been killed following a raid by troops of operation Lafiya Dole and the 402 special forces brigade in Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa areas of Borno state.

The army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the troops recovered weapons, including AK-47 rifles, mortar tubes, and machine guns.

“The combined troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and 402 Special Forces Brigade have continued to clear all villages and enclaves, hitherto inhabited by the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and their Islamic State West Africa Province Counterparts (ISWAP) around Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa axis and environs in the ongoing Phase II of Operation ‘Tura Takaibango’,” the statement reads.

“The clearance onslaught was based on the directives given by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, when he visited the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole. During his operational visit to Dikwa, the COAS issued directives to troops to advance and recapture Marte, and thereafter project further to clear other adjoining villages, which include Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa and environs.

“Following the directive, the gallant troops moved in, achieved the objective and projected ahead. In the course of the clearance operation, troops encountered heavy fleets of the terrorists, engaged and ultimately obliterated them.

“In the encounter, 25 members of the terrorist group were neutralised while the following weapons were captured: 2 Browny machine guns, 20 AK-47 rifles, 5 FN rifles, 2 60mm mortar tubes, and 2 general purpose machine guns.

“Other weapons captured during the operation also include 3 anti aircraft guns, 2 automatic grenade launchers, 2 gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux.

“The troops, not swayed by the success, project further to ensure no elements of the terrorists were left within the area.”

Yerima added that the chief of army staff had commended the troops and “charged them to maintain the momentum in order to ensure that the area is completely cleared and dominated”.

“He also instructed them not relent in their new offensive against terrorism and insurgency,” the army spokesman added.

