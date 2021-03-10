Military kills 25 insurgents, recover weapons in Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Military kills 25 insurgents, recover weapons in Borno
No fewer than twenty-five insurgents have been killed following a raid by troops of operation Lafiya Dole and the 402 special forces brigade in Chikun Gudu and Kerenoa areas of Borno state.
The army spokesperson, Mohammed Yerima disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the troops recovered weapons, including AK-47 rifles, mortar tubes, and machine guns.
“The combined troops of Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE and 402 Special Forces Brigade have continued to clear all villages and enclaves, hitherto inhabited by the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and their Islamic State West Africa Province Counterparts (ISWAP) around Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa axis and environs in the ongoing Phase II of Operation ‘Tura Takaibango’,” the statement reads.
READ ALSO: Drug barons funding Boko Haram insurgents, bandits in Nigeria – Lawan
“The clearance onslaught was based on the directives given by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, when he visited the Theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole. During his operational visit to Dikwa, the COAS issued directives to troops to advance and recapture Marte, and thereafter project further to clear other adjoining villages, which include Chikun Gudu, Kerenoa and environs.
“Following the directive, the gallant troops moved in, achieved the objective and projected ahead. In the course of the clearance operation, troops encountered heavy fleets of the terrorists, engaged and ultimately obliterated them.
“In the encounter, 25 members of the terrorist group were neutralised while the following weapons were captured: 2 Browny machine guns, 20 AK-47 rifles, 5 FN rifles, 2 60mm mortar tubes, and 2 general purpose machine guns.
“Other weapons captured during the operation also include 3 anti aircraft guns, 2 automatic grenade launchers, 2 gun trucks and one CJTF Hilux.
“The troops, not swayed by the success, project further to ensure no elements of the terrorists were left within the area.”
Yerima added that the chief of army staff had commended the troops and “charged them to maintain the momentum in order to ensure that the area is completely cleared and dominated”.
“He also instructed them not relent in their new offensive against terrorism and insurgency,” the army spokesman added.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Brazil’s iconic Maracana stadium to be named after Pele
Maracana, the iconic stadium in Brazil, is set to be named in honour of Brazilian football legend, Pele, reports from...
Diogu calls on D’Tigers teammates to work hard towards Afrobasket, Olympics
Nigerian basketball star, Ike Diogu says the national team has a lot of work to do in their quest to...
10-man Porto knock Juve out of Champions League; Dortmund through
Juventus were stunned by Porto in their round-of-16 tie of the Champions League after the Portuguese side battled through to...
Aruna into last-16 at WTT Star Contender after beating Japan’s Morizono
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has reached the round of 16 of the men’s singles event at the World Table Tennis (WTT)...
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
Latest Tech News
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...