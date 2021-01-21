Mongolian prime minister proposes dissolution of cabinet after resignation of two members

The Mongolian Prime Minister, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday proposed the dissolution of the cabinet following the resignation of two of its key members.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Yangu Sodbaatar and Minister of Health, Togtmol Munkhsaikhan, left their positions on Wednesday amid public protests.

The matter is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party.

After that, the issue will be discussed at a session of the parliament.

The resignation of the two government officials came a few days after a woman tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility together with her newborn baby on Tuesday night.

