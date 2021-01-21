International Latest

Mongolian prime minister proposes dissolution of cabinet after resignation of two members

January 21, 2021
Mongolian prime minister proposes dissolution of cabinet after resignation of two members
By Ripples Nigeria

The Mongolian Prime Minister, Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday proposed the dissolution of the cabinet following the resignation of two of its key members.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Yangu Sodbaatar and Minister of Health, Togtmol Munkhsaikhan, left their positions on Wednesday amid public protests.

Read also: Ahead of Cabinet Dissolution, Scramble for Ministerial Appointments Begins

The matter is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party.

After that, the issue will be discussed at a session of the parliament.

The resignation of the two government officials came a few days after a woman tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility together with her newborn baby on Tuesday night.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */