Metro
NAFDAC decries use of bleaching creams by Nigerian women
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday decried the growing use of bleaching cream by women in Nigeria.
The NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, who addressed participants at a sensitization programme in Jos, Plateau State, blamed the growing reliance on bleaching cream in the country on ignorance occasioned by poor sensitization of the danger of such a practice.
Represented by the Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research, Dr Leonard Omokpariola, the NAFDAC chief urged Nigerians to support the agency in the efforts to rid the country of dangerous bleaching creams.
She said: “As we don’t want you to eat food that will cause you problems, we also don’t want you to use creams that will cause problems for you in the future.
“It is imperative for me to warn that some of the harmful effects of bleaching creams include cancer, damage to vital organs of the body, skin irritation and allergy, skin burn and rashes, wrinkles, premature skin aging, and prolonged healing of wounds.
“A World Health Organisation 2018 study revealed that the use of skin bleaching creams was prevalent among 77 percent of Nigerian women which was highest in Africa compared to 59 percent in Togo, 35 percent in South Africa, and 27 percent women in Senegal.
“This scary statistic has shown that the menace of bleaching creams in Nigeria has become a national health emergency that requires a multi-faced regulatory approach.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...