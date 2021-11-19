Naira Watch
Naira breaks cycle, appreciates against U.S dollar
After four consecutive days of no significant movement, the Naira gained slightly against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Thursday, November 18.
Data gathered from FMDQ securities where forex is officially traded showed that the naira closed at N414.80 to a dollar after transactions by Investors and Exporters.
The closing rate at I & E window on Thursday implies a N0.30 or 0.10 percent appreciation from the N415.10 rate it stood since Friday last week.
The strengthening of the Nigerian currency occurred in the midst of a decline in the FX turnover at the market window by 69.8 percent or $208.7 million as trades worth $90.18 million were executed compared with the $298.88 million carried out at the midweek session.
READ ALSO: Naira rate remains unchanged as forex liquidity drops by 121.28%
However, at the interbank window, the local currency depreciated against the US Dollar on Thursday by 2 kobo to close at N411.59/$1 compared with the previous day’s N411.57/$1.
Also, against the Pound Sterling, the domestic currency depreciated by N1.59 yesterday to trade at N554.14/£1 versus N552.55/£1 it was traded a day earlier but it appreciated by N4.90 against the Euro to sell for N466.19/€1 in contrast to Wednesday’s closing price of N471.09/€1.
At the black market in Lagos, dealers said they exchanged the currency at N547 and sold at N550.00 per $1 on Thursday.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...