Naira falls by 0.7%, exchanges for N1, 309/$ at official market

The Naira exchanged for N1, 309.39 to a dollar at the official market on Thursday.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ revealed that the Naira lost N8.96 or 0.69 percent in today’s trading.

The Naira traded for N1,300.43 to a dollar on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Naira up by 6%, closes N1, 300/$ at official market

However, the total turnover increased to $857.78 million on Thursday up from $416.10 million recorded on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, at the Investor’s and Exporters (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,392 and N1,250 to a dollar.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now