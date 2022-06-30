Naira falls heavily to US dollar at official markets amid low FX supply

The Naira has fallen heavily to the US dollar as investors, and exporters continue to battle with forex shortages.

Data from FMDQ securities showed Naira closed the market on Wednesday at 424.88 to the dollar against 421.00 traded on Tuesday, a 0.80 percent depreciation.

During trading, participants exchanged Naira for the dollar as high as N444.00 before it settled at N424.88.

Read also: Naira crashes to N621/$1 at peer-to-peer market

FMDQ also reported that a total of 112.83 million dollars transaction was carried out by participants compared with 206.65 million dollars traded on Tuesday.

At the official market, CBN data shows Naira also performed poorly in the interbank segment of the forex market.

Naira’s value against the Pound Sterling dropped to N505.90 compared to N509.82/£1 it was exchanged on Tuesday.

It was a similar situation against the Euro as it closed to N437.59 from N439.49/€1 yesterday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now