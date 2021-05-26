Naira falls to weakest level in six months, as CBN confirms devaluation | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Naira falls to weakest level in six months, as CBN confirms devaluation
Nigeria’s currency depreciated to a six-month low against the U.S dollars on Tuesday.
According to Abokifx data, at the parallel market the unofficial forex market, Naira exchanged in the street of Lagos at N487 to a dollar.
This represents a N1 drop when compared to the N486/$1 it opened the week on Monday with.
According to abokifx data the last time Naira traded at N487 was November 25, 2020.
Similarly, at the FMDQ Security Exchange where Naira is traded officially, the local currency weakened by 0.08 percent.
FMDQ data shows Naira exchanged at N411.56 to the dollar from N411.25/$1 it traded on Monday.
Read also: Naira continues free fall against U.S dollar
This represents 0.08 percent depreciation from Tuesday’s exchange rate.
Participants during trading bid for Naira at N363.00 and N420.25, according to data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded.
This occurred as dollar supply to the market dropped to $130.50 million from $211.86 million on Monday.
Ripples Nigeria revealed on Tuesday that the Central Bank of Nigeria had officially embraced the NAFEX window for government transactions.
This move is said to be part of the apex bank’s endeavor to unify the country’s several currency rates in order to increase investor confidence.
At the close of Tuesday’s market the difference between official and unofficial exchange rate increased to N75.44
By Dave Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...