Naira gains 2.3%, exchanges for N740/$ at I&E window

The naira exchanged for N740.38 to a dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Friday.

The Nigerian currency gained 2.93 percent compared to the N762.71 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N775.17 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded during the day’s trading before it settled at N740.38.

The naira sold for as low as N720 to the dollar today.

A total of $85.79 million exchanged hands at the investors and exporters window on Friday.

