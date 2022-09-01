Naira Watch
Naira gains against US dollar at official, black market
The naira strengthened against the US dollar on the official currency market after gaining 0.36 percent at the conclusion of business on Wednesday.
The naira opened trading at N429.17 but closed at N429.44 to the dollar on Wednesday, compared to the N430 and above level it has been trading since the start of business this week, according to statistics provided by FMDQ, where forex is legally traded.
Read also: Naira depreciation continues, as CBN, FMDQ pause update
The Nigerian naira reached an intraday high of N418.00 and a low of N453.20 before ending at N429.44 at the conclusion of sales on Wednesday, with $109.47 million delivered as Forex exchange during this period.
Similarly, at the black market, Naira recorded a slight gain as the end of the month saw more Nigerians working for foreign companies exchanging their earnings for Naira.
Currency traders who spoke to Ripples Nigeria said they purchased the dollar for N695.00 and sold it between N698.00 to N700.00, compared to N705 previously.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...