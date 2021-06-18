Business
Naira gains big against U.S dollars, British pounds, Euro
Thursday was a good day for the Nigerian currency, Naira as it appreciated against the U.S dollars in both the official and unofficial market.
The biggest gain was in the black market as naira closed at N493/$1 representing a N9.00 or 1.80 percent appreciation from N502.00/$1 it traded on Wednesday.
Naira also gained against British pounds to close at N710 from N713 it traded the previous day.
The Euro also dropped in value to N600 from N606 it was exchanging on Wednesday.
Read also: Naira gains 94 kobo, as move begins to end street hawking of foreign currencies
Similarly, Naira gained against the U.S. dollar at the official Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.
Data from FMDQ securities where Naira is officially traded shows the currency closed at N411.50 per dollar, a 0.12 percent appreciation from N412.00 it traded in the previous session on Wednesday.
This occurred as the market witnessed a forex turnover of $138.20 million, from $131.86 million posted in the previous session on Wednesday.
As of the close of Thursday trade, the gap between the official and unofficial dollar exchange rates was N81.50, down from N90 the previous day.
By David Ibemere…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....