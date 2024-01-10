Naira in free-fall, slumps to new low of N1,089.51/$1 at official window

In a yoyo movement, the naira experienced a significant decline on Tuesday, January 9th, 2024, slumping to N1,089.51/$1 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window at the end of trading yesterday.

This represents an N232.94 loss or a 27.19% decline in the local currency compared to the N856.57 it closed on Monday.

The intraday high recorded was N1251/$1, while the intraday low was N720/$1, representing a wide spread of N531/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $97.45 million, representing a 63.34% increase compared to the previous day.

Significantly, this latest depreciation marks the fourth time the Naira has crossed the N1,000/$ threshold.

READ ALSO:Naira further strengthens against US dollar at official window, trades at N856.57/$1

The first instance occurred on Friday, December 8th, 2023, when the currency reached a historical low of N1,099.05 per dollar.

This was followed by a brief reprieve before a second depreciation on Thursday, December 28th, 2023, closing at N1,043.09 per dollar while the third time was on Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024, when the local currency closed at N1,035.12 per dollar in official market.

However, the naira appreciated slightly at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate, quoted at N1240/$1 as against the previous day rate of N1240/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted N1239.45/$1.

Again, the naira lost N10 against the British pound to close at N1,570/£1 as against the N1,560/£1 it traded on Monday, January 8, 2024.

Again, the Canadian dollar maintained a bit of stability to close at N980/CA$1, the same as its closing price yesterday.

The naira also shed N10 against the Euro to slump to ₦1,330/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,320/€1 the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now