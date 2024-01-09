Naira further strengthens against US dollar at official window, trades at N856.57/$1

The Nigerian currency, the Naira further gained against the dollar on Monday, 8th December 2024 at the official Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (Window) signifying the third gain in the New Year.

The domestic currency appreciated to/$1 at the close of business, data from the NAFEM window where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents a gain of N12.56 in the local currency compared to the N869.13 it closed the previous day.

The intraday high was N1,185 while the intraday low was N720.00 representing a spread of N465.

READ ALSO:Naira appreciates further against the US dollar at official market

However, the naira closed flat against the parallel window closing at N1245/$1 same as the last trading day on Friday January 5, 2024 while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1251.26/$1.

The naira however lost N10 against the British pound to close at N1,560/£1 as against the N1,550/£1 it traded on Friday.

Again, the Canadian dollar maintained a bit of stability to close at N980/CA$1, the same as its closing price yesterday.

The naira however closed flat against the Euro to slump to ₦1,320/€1 same as the previous closing price of ₦1,320/€1 the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now