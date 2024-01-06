Naira appreciates further against the US dollar at official market

The naira closed the week on a winning note appreciating further against the dollar on Friday, 5th December 2024 at the official market, marking the second gain in the New Year.

The domestic currency closed at N869.13/$1 data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window where forex is officially traded indicated a gain of N26.1 in the local currency compared to the N895.23 closed the previous day.

The intraday high Was N1,231/$1 and the low is N700/$1 representing a spread of N531.

The naira also appreciated at the parallel window closing at N1245/$1 as against the N1255/$1 it traded the previous day representing a gain of N10 while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1251.26/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira reverses losing streak, appreciates to N895.23/$1

The naira however lost N10 against the British pound to close at N1,550/£1 as against the N1,540/£1 it traded on Thursday.

Again, the Canadian dollar maintained a bit of stability to close at N980/CA$1, the same as its closing price yesterday.

The naira however closed flat against the Euro to slump to ₦1,320/€1 same as the previous closing price of ₦1,320/€1 the previous day.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now