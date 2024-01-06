Naira Watch
Naira appreciates further against the US dollar at official market
The naira closed the week on a winning note appreciating further against the dollar on Friday, 5th December 2024 at the official market, marking the second gain in the New Year.
The domestic currency closed at N869.13/$1 data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window where forex is officially traded indicated a gain of N26.1 in the local currency compared to the N895.23 closed the previous day.
The intraday high Was N1,231/$1 and the low is N700/$1 representing a spread of N531.
The naira also appreciated at the parallel window closing at N1245/$1 as against the N1255/$1 it traded the previous day representing a gain of N10 while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1251.26/$1.
READ ALSO:Naira reverses losing streak, appreciates to N895.23/$1
The naira however lost N10 against the British pound to close at N1,550/£1 as against the N1,540/£1 it traded on Thursday.
Again, the Canadian dollar maintained a bit of stability to close at N980/CA$1, the same as its closing price yesterday.
The naira however closed flat against the Euro to slump to ₦1,320/€1 same as the previous closing price of ₦1,320/€1 the previous day.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...