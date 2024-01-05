Naira reverses losing streak, appreciates to N895.23/$1

The Nigerian Naira has reversed its two-day losing streak in the new year by gaining against the dollar for the first time on Thursday, January 4th 2024.

The domestic currency appreciated 13.51% to close at N895.23/$1 at the close of business, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window where forex is officially traded has shown.

This represents a gain of N139.89 or a 13.51% increase in the local currency compared to the N1035.12 it closed on the previous day.

The intraday high recorded was N1268/$1, while the intraday low was N701/$1, representing a wide spread of N567/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $68.49 million, representing a 20.06% decrease compared to the previous day.

READ ALSO:Naira hits new low of N1,035/$1 at official market

While the naira gained at the official window, it depreciated at the parallel window slumping to N1255/$1 as against the N1230/$1 traded the previous day representing a depreciation of N25 while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1255.26/$1.

The naira gained N15 against the British pound to close at N1,540/£1 as against the N1,555/£1 it traded on Wednesday.

Again, the Canadian dollar maintained a bit of stability to close at N980/CA$1 as against the N975/CA$1 it closed on yesterday.

The naira also depreciated against the Euro to slump to ₦1,320/€1 as against the previous closing price of ₦1,300/€1 representing a decline of N20.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now