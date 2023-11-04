Naira rebound continues, strengthens to N950/$1 as speculators rue N175 loss

For the second day running, the Naira continued its rebound against the United States Dollar on Friday, strengthening to N950/$ on the average in the parallel market leaving speculators with a N175 loss following the N1,125/$ it traded for on Thursday.

This is the second day of recovery for the Naira following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s commencement of the clearance of some of its FX backlog on Thursday, marking a pivotal effort to alleviate the mounting pressure in the foreign exchange market.

This impressive ascent by the Naira yesterday in the parallel market amounted to a staggering 18.42 per cent increase in its value within a single day, leaving speculators grappling with unexpected losses as the parallel market becomes inundated with US dollars.

READ ALSO:Naira’s recovery continues amid FX backlog clearance as CBN debunks report of scarcity

Further interrogation of the performance of the naira in the parallel market this week unveils a fluctuating trend. It commenced the week trading at N1,110 on Monday, experienced a slight dip to N1,180 on Tuesday, and then exhibited a positive trend on Wednesday and Thursday, closing at N1,175 and N1,125, respectively. The most astounding surge occurred yesterday, with the Naira selling at N950/$.

Simultaneously, the official Investors and Exporters (I&E) window reflected renewed vigour, trading at an impressive rate of N776.14 per US dollar yesterday as it appreciated from the N793.28/$1 at the close of Thursday’s trading session.

Analysing intraday data provided by FMDQ, the highest spot rate observed was N1,100.60/$1, while the lowest spot rate recorded was N700/$1.

The British Pound closed yesterday at N1450//£1 at the parallel market while it exchanged for N966/£1 on the official channel.

The Euro also traded ₦1,250/ €1 while it was quoted at N839/€1 at the official window.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now