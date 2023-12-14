Naira Watch
Naira slumps further against dollar, trades at N904.65/$1 at official market
The Nigerian naira further depreciated against the dollar on Wednesday, 13th December 2023, to close at N904.65/$1 at the official Nigeria Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window.
The domestic currency depreciated 4.38% or a loss of N39.62 when compared to the N865.03 it closed on Tuesday.
The intraday high recorded was N1186/$1, while the intraday low was N720.50/$1, representing a wide spread of N255/$1.
According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $120.80 million, representing a 22.89% increase compared to the previous day.
However, the naira appreciated slightly at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate appreciated to N1245/$1 against the N1260/$1 the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1229/$1.
The naira slumped slightly against the British pound to depreciate to N1,580/£1 as against the rate of N1,520/£1 recorded on Tuesday.
The naira also slumped against the Euro to close at ₦1,300/€1 against the ₦1,270/€1 on Tuesday while the naira closed flat against the Canadian dollar at 960/CA$1.
