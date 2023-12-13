Naira weakens marginally at official market, trades at N865/$1

Following the massive gain of N234 recorded by the naira against the dollar on Monday, the Nigerian currency, Tuesday, December 12, 2023, slumped marginally against the American greenback.

The Nigerian currency traded at N865.03/$1 at the close of business on Tuesday, data from the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) window where forex is officially traded, showed.

This represents a 0.74 kobo loss or a 0.09% decline in the local currency compared to the N864.29/$1 it closed on Monday.

The intraday high recorded was N1186/$1, while the intraday low was N720.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N466/$1.

READ ALSO:Naira rebounds from record low, appreciates to N843.07/$1 at official market

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $99.09 million, representing a 25.19% decrease compared to the previous day.

Similarly, the naira slumped at the parallel forex market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate quoted at N1250/$1 as against N1210/$1 the previous day, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1276.10/$1.

The naira rebounded slightly against the British pound to appreciate to N1,520/£1 as against the rate of N1,530/£1 recorded on Monday.

The Euro appreciated against the naira to close at ₦1,270/€1 against the ₦1,250/€1 on Monday while the naira closed flat against the Canadian dollar at 960/CA$1.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now