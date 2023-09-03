NASS REPUBLIC: Demanding Kanu’s release. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

A House of Representatives ad hoc committee set up to find out the causes of insecurity in some communities of Isuikwuato and Umunneochi Local Government Areas (LGAs), of Abia State, and proffer solutions called for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), for your reading delight.

1. Demand for Kanu’s release



On August 24, the Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Obinna Aguocha, who spoke during a sitting in Abuja, noted that Kanu’s release would restore peace in the troubled communities in Abia State, and the South-East at large.

“The desire of the people of South-East to enjoy absolute peace, reduction of crime and criminality and investment in meaningful infrastructure, among others starts with the government’s recognition of the rule of law, justice, and equitable inclusion of the zone in the project Nigeria and the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from unlawful detention,” he said.

Aguocha’s report boils down to the issue of restoring the altered political, and socio-economic balance of the South-East region which has seen it immersed in different forms of criminalities.

It reflects the frustration of the region, and its people in the Nigerian project, and throws a challenge to President Bola Tinubu to do the right thing devoid of any form of sentiments, and/or influence.

Whether Tinubu would yield to exploring a political solution for Kanu’s release, and restore peace to the troubled region remains to be seen.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“Emeka Ihedioha has supported me in many ways and one of the meetings that led to my emergence as Speaker was held in his guest house. I want to say this with all humility that our brother here (Ihedioha) suffered a brazen daylight robbery, and I can be quoted, but I thanked God that he didn’t bend or become depressed.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. On NASS’ oversight function



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on August 22, emphasised that NASS’ oversight function of holding other arms of government to account was critical to the growth, and sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

READ ALSO:NASS REPUBLIC: Oshiomhole’s hard punch at Shaibu. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

“The National Assembly, as the legislative arm of the government, is a critical democratic institution that is empowered to conduct monitoring and evaluation of executive bodies, by the provision of Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 constitution,” a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, read in part.

Abbas’ position questions how well NASS members have fared in carrying out their oversight functions.

i. Have they been transparent, and corruption-free in their checks on other arms of government, including Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)?

ii. What about the growing accusations of the NASS been a compromised tool of the Executive arm?

iii. What can Abbas say about different investigative cases the NASS had swept under the carpet, perhaps, to protect some powerful interests?

The Speaker, ordinarily, is assumed not to be unaware that the NASS needs to get itself off the grip of external influences, and be diligent in the performance of its oversight function for Nigeria’s all-round development.

3. Giving more women room in politics



On August 23, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, stated that men should consider stepping aside in other to help women take front-row seats in politics.

Akpabio said this at an international conference on women in governance organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), in Abuja.

“This is why we must collectively push for a bargain with the male folk to sometimes step aside for women to engage in the political process. For me, the number of women in the 10th senate is not encouraging and must be deliberately improved upon moving forward,” he said, among others.

Akpabio’s opinion is an age-long outcry which may not become a reality soon, as Nigerian men continue to dominate the politics circles in pursuance of, mostly, their self-interests.

Beyond this, the high cost of playing Nigeria’s politics, coupled with some entrenched socio-cultural, and religious issues keep posing obstacles to the participation of women in politics.

Perhaps, the former Akwa Ibom State governor should rise above mere rhetoric, and lead the way in order to have more women in the NASS, and other political positions.

Answer: Hon. Yakubu Dogara

Dogara made the statement on August 28, 2022, when he spoke at a thanksgiving service to mark the 90th birthday of former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, held at the ST. James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja. Dogara is a former Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now