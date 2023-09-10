NASS REPUBLIC: As Akpabio extols PEPC judgment. One other story, and a quote to remember

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, reacted to the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), describing it as an affirmation of the popular mandate by Nigerians for President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima in the February 25 presidential election.

1. As Akpabio extols PEPC judgment

On September 7, Akpabio stated that the five-member PEPC panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani delivered a clear judgment on the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process as they evaluated carefully all the issues raised by the petitioners: the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party’s (LP), Peter Obi, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

“This judgment has expressly affirmed the popular mandate of the Nigerian people for our party, the APC and its Presidential and Vice-Presidential candidates, freely given at the February 2023 polls,” a statement he issued read in part.

Akpabio’s reaction to the court’s ruling further reinforces the idea that politics is an interest-driven game as those in the APC camp are celebrating, and extolling the judgment, whereas the petitioners, whose cases were struck out, are condemning it, citing different loopholes.

It depicts the technicalities of the law in determining what is deemed right, or wrong, drawing especially from how the court appeared to have excused the shortcomings of INEC after the body failed to apply its stated procedure of electronic transmission of election results.

While the former Akwa Ibom State Governor, and his party members are raining praises on the judgement, Nigerians stand patiently waiting on what would be the outcome of Atiku, and Obi’s appeal at the Supreme Court.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“This fuel subsidy removal is something we must do now or never. We need to open the wounds now and begin to heal them. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) needs to work with the government and see how the effects can be minimised.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. Insecurity in Bauchi communities

The honourable member representing Toro Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, Hon Isma’il Dabo Haruna, on September 2, decried the heightened insecurity, especially in Bargan Fulani, Rishi, Gumau, Zalau, and Salarma communities, in the state.

Speaking on insecurity in the communities, Haruna particularly expressed worries on the kidnapping for ransom, and banditry that have gripped the communities, and left the residents in continuous fear of attack.

Haruna’s outcry signals that insecurity in most parts of North-Eastern communities are far from over, despite repeated efforts by the Nigerian military to flush out the terrorists.

The alarm he raised demonstrates the failure of the Federal Government, both past, and present administrations, to fulfill its primary constitutional duty of securing lives, and property of innocent citizens.

It, therefore, serves as a reminder for the Tinubu-led administration, especially the Nigerian army to redouble its efforts in keeping the people safe.

Answer: Senator Ali Ndume

Ndume made the statement on June 5, 2023, in a statement he issued appealing to the NLC to call off its then scheduled strike and return to the negotiating table with the Federal Government. The Senator, who represents Borno South Senatorial District, is currently the Chief Whip of the 10th Senate.

