NASS REPUBLIC: Still on alleged N100m for lawmakers. One other story, and a quote to remember

The House of Representatives, last week, denied a reported claim by the National Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Christopher Onyeka, that National Assembly members were given N100 million as palliatives from the Executive arm.

1. N100m palliatives denial



The House of Representatives, in a statement issued, on September 13, by its spokesperson, Akin Rotimi, described the report that the NASS members got N100 million as palliatives from the Executive arm as baseless and devoid of any factual accuracy.

“While we doubt that Mr. Onyeka was actually conveying the official position of the NLC on this claim…we state categorically that Mr. Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given N100 million as palliatives,” the statement read in part.

Rotimi’s statement depicts the right of lawmakers to accept, or deny any claims made against them, and capable of tarnishing their reputation.

The swift denial of the said government largesse may show a determination to resist a similar bashing lawmakers got from Nigerians after the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, brazenly announced that some money had been sent to their bank accounts to enable them enjoy the holidays.

Ideally, the claims by Onyeka should serve as a trigger for further probe. The claimant must realize also that unless he pursues his allegations to a logical conclusion, he would largely be seen as busybody, and his claims dismissed as a mere speculation, and/or propaganda.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“But the main problem we are having in this country is that we are in debt. We have a debt of over 80 trillion Naira both local and external. Now, we make only about six trillion Naira every year from oil, tax, customs and what have you. Remember you are owing and you need fifteen trillion Naira every year for payment of salaries, road maintenance and run your electricity.”

Answer: See end of post

One other story

2. Tinubu’s presidency as ‘fresh air’



On September 12, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, extoled President Bola Tinubu, emphasising that his leadership has been a breath of fresh air.

“The road map is clearly spelt out by Mr President and he is following his action plans diligently…He is deliberate, proactive, energetic in the pursuit of renewing our hope. Truth be told, there has been fresh air since he emerged,” he said while addressing a section of Nigerian professionals in Sydney, Australia.

Kalu’s statement, no doubt, is a well-thought-out attempt to launder Tinubu’s image, largely so because it serves the interest of the ruling party, and partly as payback for a man who helped him to ascend power.

It is, however, left for Nigerians to decide, if the present administration has been a breath of fresh air amid the harsh economic realities confronting the people.

Answer: Senator Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha made the statement on March 13, 2022, during an interview on national television. He was a former Governor of Imo State, and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

