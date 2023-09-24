NASS REPUBLIC: Getting justice for Mohbad. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senate, last week, assured of its interest in seeing that anyone indicted in the passing of the music artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, would not escape the wrath of the law.

We tracked two other stories from the National Assembly (NASS), within the week under review.

1. Getting justice for Mohbad



On September 21, the Senate appealed to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to deepen investigation into the circumstances that saw to the demise of Mohbad, stressing that anyone found responsible for his passing will be brought to book.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Creative Economy, Elisha Abbo, conveyed the stand of the Senate when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to Adebose Olumuyi (Mohbad’s mother) in Lekki, Lagos.

“What I can assure you is that the government of Nigeria will do everything within its power to investigate this matter thoroughly and if everybody’s hand is involved the person would be brought to justice,” Abbo said.

The Senate move could be safely described as an attempt to ride a wave, seeing how the sad development has galvanized Nigerian youths against perceived injustice .

Indeed, it should remind the average Nigerian how the country’s leadership has elevated reactionist tendencies into an art of governance.

The critical question to address is why the government has done little to lay a solid foundation for a thriving creative industry, a move that would have been considered very proactive.

The Senate must realize how discerning the Nigerian youth has become, and be careful not to task their patience any further. Getting justice for Mohbad must not be made a political game. A wrong move could breed more distrust and instability.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“I have never lacked, while I was in the Peoples Democratic Party where I served for two terms as governor, I brought the money they used to form that party, every penny, in 1997 and 1998, and I later became a thief. People I gave transport money from my house in Victoria Island became agents. This is what Nigeria represents.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. Who wants Akpabio out?



The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on September 16, dismissed the alleged plot by some Senators to impeach him, describing it as a complete imagination.

“…Continuing to link…senators with needless conspiracy with barely disguised innuendo is rather unkind,” a statement from Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh read in part.

While it may be tactical to feign ignorance of purported plots to unseat the Senate President, the emerging rumours could depict that the tussle for the exalted seat might not yet be over.

Indeed, the development reinforces the idea that politics remains an interest-driven game where politicians would always fight for positions they deem as rightly theirs.

All said, it would be of great interest to see how Akpabio exercises his power of incumbency to dismantle the opposition against him.

3. That increase in standing committees



On September 19, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen explained that the House increased its standing committees from 109 to 134 in order to allow for better legislative oversight of the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government.

“So we have to break it down to allow for efficiency and to put eyes on what the Executive is doing,” Tajudeen said, among others, during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja.

Tajudeen’s revelation might have offered insight into internal moves to ‘find a job for the boys and girls,’ in order to keep everyone placated.

Indeed, it shows the near lack of political will by the Nigerian government and its various institutions to cut down the cost of governance

The Speaker must be aware that all eyes are on the committees, and should be ready to welcome the anger of citizens if they continue to permit excesses and corruption in the operations of the legislature.

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement on June 10, 2023, while addressing his fellow federal lawmakers on the floor of the Senate in Abuja. He represents Abia North Senatorial District, Abia State. Mommy.

