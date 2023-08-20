NASS REPUBLIC: Oshiomhole’s hard punch at Shaibu. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, last week, threw a hard punch at the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, telling him that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp for the rehabilitation of distressed politicians.

1. Oshiomhole’s punch at Shaibu

On August 10, Oshiomhole, in reaction to the allegation by the Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, that Shaibu’s court case against him was only a prelude to his defection to the APC, noted that the ruling party was not a rehabilitation centre for politicians.

The former governor said this while speaking to newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, on the ongoing feud between Obaseki, and Shaibu.

“…I want to say that the APC is not a rehabilitation centre. I can tell you that for free. We in APC are satisfied the way we are; we are happy in opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out. I want to say that there is no IDP camp in APC,” he said.

Oshiomhole’s comments, once again, reaffirms that politics is an interest-driven game, and further shows that the feud between him, and Obaseki which saw Shaibu supporting his principal (Obaseki) all the way to winning the governorship election in 2020, even as they were schemed out of the APC, had not been resolved.

His statement gives a hint that the 2024 governorship election in the state would be intensely contested as Oshiomhole, including Obaseki, and Shaibu all have strong interest in who would be the next governor to occupy the Osadebe House in Benin.

“The Ansaru terrorist group has practically taken over communities in the eastern parts of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area (of Kaduna State). As we speak, they are the ones controlling the areas and making rules that must not be broken, or they will be met with severe consequences.”

Two other stories

2. Kalu’s call for more ministerial slots for South-East

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on August 10, urged President Bola Tinubu, and the APC leadership to increase the number of ministerial positions for the South-East region for the sake of equality, and federal character.

Kalu made the appeal when he visited the new APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, at the party secretariat in Abuja.

“…We are also asking him (Tinubu), because he is a man that we know is magnanimous, to look into increasing the number of ministerial positions for the region,” he said.

Kalu’s call exemplifies the various jostling for power, either for personal or group interests.

It specifically re-echoes the South-East’s cries of being schemed out of the Nigerian project.

More so, Tinubu’s decision to reserve the least of the ministerial numbers to the South-East may have reinforced the feeling that Nigeria’s political culture encourages winner-takes-all mentality.

Will the development force political flag bearers from the region to adopt new strategies for access to the centre? The permutations are possible but only time will tell.

3. As Senators plan to tackle Akpabio

The new Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, berated the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over his gaffe on sharing money to Senators to enjoy their holidays, noting that his colleagues in the Red Chamber would take drastic action against him, if he continues to make unguarded statements.

“He created an impression as if we were given some special or huge amounts of money. What’s the big deal if I receive N2 million allowance in my capacity as a Senator? He made a very wrong statement, and I warned him immediately that his comments were unbecoming of an elder. In fact, we are even planning to take a drastic action against him if he continues making unguarded statements and acting as if we are kids,” he said in an interview with BBC Hausa Service.

Ndume’s call out further sheds light on the character and capacity of Akpabio whose recurring gaffes may be frittering away the little integrity left of lawmakers.

Was Ndume merely grandstanding to protect his own image? What would he have done differently? Answers can only be contemplated but what is certain, though, is that current Senate President has leadership gaps that cannot be wished away.

Answer: Hon Shehu Abubakar

Abubakar made the statement on June 29, 2022, when he featured on a Channels Television programme. He represented Birnin-Gwari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State in the 9th Assembly.

