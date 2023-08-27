NASS REPUBLIC: As Akpabio calls for behavioural change. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, offered a solution to the societal ills that have impeded Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

1. Akpabio’s call for behavioural change



On August 15, Akpabio stated that behavioural change was a perfect solution to tackling the protracted issue of corruption in the Nigerian society.

He spoke at the national policy dialogue on corruption, social norms and behavioural change in Nigeria organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

The Senate President’s call, once again, reaffirms that corruption has long become a way of life in the Nigerian society, not only to be extricated by physical interventions, through government institutions, but through value reorientation.

Ironically, Akpabio, many would argue, lacks the moral ground to speak to the issue of behavioural change, having himself been enmeshed in multiple corruption charges until his assumption of office.

It begs the issue, therefore, for him and his ilk to grandstand on the natter of behavioural change. The Nigerian political class must remove the logs in their eyes first! Anything short of this would amount to putting the cart before the horse.

Two other stories

2. Economy in terrible shape



The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Adams Oshiomhole, on August 15, argued that President Bola Tinubu inherited an economy in terrible shape, pleading with Nigerians to be patient with him.

Oshiomhole, who stated this while speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja, said: “The issues of the economy are a work in progress. There is no quick fix. The government inherited a terrible economic situation…The government inherited an economy in which our total national revenue was barely enough to service our debt burden.”

Oshiomhole’s statement conjures a party in deep denial of its failure to deliver on promises. In other words, the All Progressives Congress (APC), which took the reins of power in 2015, admits that the Buhari administration had no idea of how to manage Nigeria’s economy out of the mess it found itself in.

While it is agreeable that there is no quick fix to the collapsing economy, Oshiomhole must admit that there is a limit to pooling the wool over the eyes of Nigerians or tasking their patience. The time to act is now!

3. Abduction of NYSC members



The House of Representatives, on August 22, condemned the abduction of eight National Youth Corp (NYSC) members in Gasau, Zamfara State while travelling to Sokoto State for national service.

The Chairman House Committee on Youth Development, Hon Martins Esin, made the condemnation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“It is a very traumatizing experience for both the youngsters and their families…It’s a disturbing development indeed.”

The abduction of the corps members speaks to the general atmosphere of insecurity in the country, and a reminder that the enterprise is still well and alive in most parts of the country.

It, therefore, serves as a call to duty for the Tinubu administration to exert more efforts in salvaging the country from the clutches of bandits whose activities are helping to deepen economic woes.

Beyond the condemnations, it would be interesting to see how far the lawmakers can go in holding the president and his team accountable. After all, the buck stops on his table!

Answer: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu made the statement on July 13, 2022, when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), were on an industrial action. Kalu is a former Governor of Abia State (1999-2007).

