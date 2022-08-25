Nestle Nigeria gets funding from Switzerland investor after losing N203.7bn

Nestle Nigeria got new funding from Switzerland multinational food and drink processing conglomerate, Nestle S.A, in exchange for shares, as the foreign company moves to increase its controlling power within the Nigerian firm.

Nestle S.A disbursed over N304.28 million to purchase 232,011 shares, increasing the liquidity of Nestle Nigeria, at a time other shareholders were taking out their funds from the company, indicating lack of confidence in the firm’s growth.

According to Ripples Nigeria analysis, Nestle Nigeria share had crashed -16.4% year-to-date, on the back of massive sell off among the firm’s investors in the equity market, which is another source company’s use to raise funds, aside earnings on products and services, as well as loan.

Nestle Nigeria stock had depreciated from N1,560, which it began the year with, to N1,303 per share as of August 24, 2022, with investors willing to sell at a lower price to take out their investment. The company lost a whopping N203.71 billion within eight months to the sell off.

As investors lose interest in Nestle Nigeria share, the dip in demand for its stock dropped the company’s market worth to N1.03 trillion, from N1.23 trillion between January to August 24.

Aside from the fresh funding, Nestle S.A’s controlling stake in Nestle Nigeria will increase from 69.95% to 69.98%. Majority of the over 554 million shares are held through Societe Des Produits Nestle S.A.

