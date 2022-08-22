NGX: Honeywell, Courtville lead gainers as investors lose N13.9bn

The Nigerian capital market’s equity capitalization crashed to N26.61 trillion at the close of trading on Monday.

The figure was -0.05 percent or N13.99 billion lower than the N26.62 trillion posted by the bourse on Friday last week.

The All-Share Index also dropped by 25.95 basis points to close at 49, 344.67, down from 49,370.62 posted last week.

Investors traded 122.73 million shares valued at N1.30 billion in 3,915 deals on Monday.

This fell short of the 132.23 million shares worth N1.62 billion traded by investors in 3,045 deals last Friday.

Courtville led the gainers list with 9.09 percent rise in share price to move from N0.44kobo to N0.48kobo per share.

Honeywell Flour gained N0.21kobo to move from N2.42kobo to N2.63kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit share value was up by 8 percent to end trading with N0.27kobo from N0.25kobo per share.

NEM gained N0.18kobo to close trading at N4, above its opening price of N3.82kobo per share.

Champion Breweries’ share price appreciated by N0.11kobo to move from N3.79 kobo to N3.90kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers table after shedding 9.09 percent to drop from N0.33kobo to N0.30kobo per share.

Lasaco’s share price dropped by 8.65 percent to end trading at N0.95kobo from N1.04 per share.

Wapic lost 7.32 percent to end trading with N0.38kobo from N0.41kobo per share.

ETI lost N0.60kobo to drop from N10.60kobo to N10 per share.

NGX Group’s share dropped from N20.55kobo to N19.60kobo per share after losing N0.95kobo during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 18.42 million shares valued at N4.97 million.

Transcorp sold 9.23 million shares worth N9.71 million.

GTCO followed with 8.57 million shares valued at N173.74 million

Sterling Bank traded 7.93 million shares worth N11.90 million, while Access Bank traded 7.86 million valued at N65.41 million.

