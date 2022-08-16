Investors pocket N43.1bn as Nigeria’s stock market ends losses

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from the last three consecutive losses with the equity capitalization closing at N26.81 trillion on Tuesday.

The figure was N43.15 billion or 0.16 percent higher than the N26.76 trillion posted by the bourse at the close of trading on Monday.

Also, the All-Share Index appreciated by 80.03 basis points to close at 49.709.46, up from 49,629.43 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 204.16 million shares valued at N1.64 billion in 3,642 deals on Tuesday.

This, however, fell short of the 210.83 million shares worth N2.18 billion traded by investors in 4,122 deals on Monday.

Cutix led the gainers with N0.15kobo to rise from N2 to N2.15kobo per share.

Lasaco gained 5.88 percent to move from N1.02 to N1.08 per share.

Union Bank’s share value was up by N0.20kobo to end trading with N6 from N5.80kobo per share.

Academy’s share price rose by 2.97 percent to close at N2.02, above its opening price of N2.08 per share.

BUA Cement gained N1.40kobo to end trading at N54.60kobo, up from the previous N53.20kobo per share.

UPDC REIT led the losers’ chart after shedding N0.35kobo to drop from N3.55kobo to N3.20kobo per share.

PZ lost N0.95kobo to drop from N10.25 kobo to N9.30kobo per share.

Courtville’s piece was down by 8.93 percent to end trading with N51kobo from N0.56kobo per share.

Japaul Gold’s share dropped from N37kobo to N0.34kobo per share after losing 8.11 percent during trading.

Wapic lost 6.82 percent to drop from N0.44kobo to N0.41kobo per share.

FBN Holdings led the day’s trading with 36.83 million shares valued at N396.17 million.

ETranzact sold 30 million shares worth N68.40 million.

UBA followed with 20.52 million shares valued at N143.68 million

AccessCorp traded 20.09 million shares worth N171.49 million, while Eterna traded 12.31 million valued at N86.12 million.

