NGX: Mutual Benefit, FBN Holdings top trades as investors gain N532.1bn

The Nigerian capital market continued its bullish run with a 2.02 percent rise in equity capitalization at the close of trading on Thursday.

In what was a complete recovery from two consecutive losses recorded earlier in the week, the stock market’s equity capitalization rose by N532.15 billion from N26.25 trillion to N26.78 trillion today.

The All-Share Index was up by 986.63 basis points to close at 48,675.24 as against the 49,661.87 achieved on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, investors traded 226.47 million shares valued at N2.76 billion in 3,515 deals on Thursday.

The volume of trading surpassed the 167.56 million shares worth N3.37 billion which exchanged hands in 3,751 deals the previous day.

CWG led the gainers’ list with a 10 percent rise in share price to move from N0.90kobo to N0.99kobo per share.

Learn Africa gained N0.22kobo to move from N2.25kobo to N2.47kobo per share.

Caverton’s share value was up by N0.10kobo to end trading with N1.15kobo from N1.05 per share.

Multiverse gained N0.20kobo to close at N2.30kobo above its opening price of N2.10kobo per share.

Chams share traded upward by 8 percent and rose from N0.25kobo to N0.27kobo per share.

Mutual Benefit topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.68 percent to drop from N0.31kobo to N0.28kobo per share.

Honeywell’s Flour share price dropped by N0.25kobo to end trading at N2.72kobo from N2.97kobo per share.

Flour Mills lost N2.05 to end trading with N27 from N29.05kobo per share.

Unity Bank lost 4.76 percent to drop from N0.42kobo to N0.40kobo per share.

FCMB’s share price dropped from N3.13kobo to N3.02 per share after losing N0.11kobo during trading.

Mutual Benefit led the day’s trading with 74.54 million shares valued at N22.83 million.

FBN Holdings sold 23.42 million shares worth N251.88 million.

Access Corp followed with 15.84 million shares valued at N130.19 million

UBA traded 15.25 million shares worth N107.07 million, while NEM traded 13.48 million valued at N62.12 million.

