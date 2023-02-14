Nigeria records N2.32trn equities transactions

Nigeria’s equities market traded stocks worth N2.324 trillion last year.

The figure was N425 billion or 22.4 percent higher than N1.899 trillion worth of equities traded in the capital market in 2021.

A breakdown of data obtained by Ripples Nigeria from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) website on Wednesday shows that domestic investors accounted for N1.945 trillion or 83.68 percent of the equities traded during the period.

While retail investors traded equities worth N642.73 billion in 2022, their institutional counterparts traded stocks worth N1.302 trillion during the period.

Foreign investors traded stocks worth N379.23 billion or 16.32 percent of the total figure in 2022.

Read also:Conoil, MRS aid Nigeria capital market’s recovery as equity cap rises by N20.3bn

According to NGX, N195.76 billion out of the figure was foreign inflow while N183.47 billion was undertaken outside the country.

On a month-by-month basis, the highest volume of transactions took place in May with N607.45 billion followed by January (N323.38 billion), and April (N205.88 billion).

In February 2022 investors traded stocks worth N183.56 billion while they splashed N185.26 billion and N156.52 on stocks in March and June respectively.

The figures for the rest of the year are July (N101.18 billion), August (N123.97billion), September (N81.90billion), October (N110.09billion), November (N104.38billion), and December (N140.70billion).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now