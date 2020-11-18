‘Nigerian Army observed rule of engagement,’ Buratai reacts to report on shooting of #EndSARS protesters

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, insisted on Wednesday the Nigerian Army was professional in its conduct and observed the rule of engagement during last month’s #EndSARS protest in the country.

Buratai, who stated this while receiving members of the House of Representatives Committee on Army at the Army Headquarters in Abuja, urged the citizens to feel safe in the country.

The army chief was reacting to report by the United States’ Cable News Network (CNN) on the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The army had continued to deny that its men used live bullets on the protesters.

The CNN had earlier on Wednesday released a report to substantiate the claim that the soldiers shot live bullets at the protesters on that fateful day.

READ ALSO: Falana-led group warns Buhari, Buratai against using soldiers against endSARS protesters

But Buratai said the army would never operate outside the rules of engagement.

He said: “Let me assure you and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is a professional group. We follow our rules of engagement. Nigerians should feel safe.

“We abide by rules of engagement and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

On kidnapping and banditry along Abuja– Kaduna Road, he added: “The issues of kidnapping and bandits’ attacks are being taken care of.”

Join the conversation

Opinions