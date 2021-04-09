Nigerian cryptocurrency startups lose out on deals as US, African firms position for dominance | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Nigerian cryptocurrency startups lose out on deals as US, African firms position for dominance
It has been cricket sound in the cryptocurrency space in Nigeria since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clamped down on the market in the first week of February.
As the lockdown lingers, another American firm is positioning to make the most of the booming bitcoin sector.
The CBN ordered banks to shutdown any accounts linked to cryptocurrency exchanges in Nigeria, and warned lenders against working with startup platforms that trade bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
This move is killing investment into the digital asset segment of the Nigerian tech space. Within few years, Nigeria had grown to the world stage for bitcoin users (trading $400 million worth of cryptocurrency), ranking ahead of Canada, United Kingdom, and other developed countries, including African countries, with just United States ahead in 2020.
This growth and prominence among global market for bitcoin was unravelling revenue opportunities for venture capitalists in Nigeria. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exchanges were gradually getting the attention needed to attract capital from deep pockets before CBN put off the light.
The world is moving on without Nigeria
This move disrupted the local crypto market, affecting any ongoing deals and preventing future ones. One example is that of Jack Dorsey, Twitter founder, and Rapper cum businessman, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter, which was announced on February 12, 2021.
Dorsey and Jay Z decided to partner with ‘Btrust’ to grow the popularity of bitcoin in Africa through capital investment worth 500 bitcoin ($23.6 million) as down payment, but the apex bank is standing in the way of this financial opportunity and many others unknown.
With all the Nigerian cryptocurrency exchanges like Quidax, BuyCoin, Bundle, YellowCard, NairaEx and others banned, there are no businesses to put the investments into, except these exchanges switch focus to other African region to remain relevant.
So like a river whose path is blocked, crypto investments will flow to other African and foreign countries ready for the future of digital currency.
With the crypto market’s door locked in Nigeria, it is open in the United States, where another deal is about to be sealed between Riot Blockchain Inc. and Whinstone U.S Inc.
READ ALSO: After cryptocurrency ban, Nigerian govt moves against fintech firms trading foreign stocks
Riot has offered $651 million to acquire the North America’s largest Bitcoin hosting facility. This deal is expected to strengthen Riot’s dominance in the cryptocurrency market where it mines and create a global industry leader.
As Nigerian crypto exchanges in the cryptoeconomy have their hands tied as deals pass them by, a U.S exchange company, Coinbase, has grown so big, it is planning to attract more capital by conducting its initial public offering next week.
Another deal that has happened within the shutdown of Nigeria’s cryptocurrency market is that of PayPal, which acquired Israeli cryptocurrency startup, Curv.
Nigeria losing market to other African countries
As of 2018, South Africa-based Luno Exchange, accounted for 1.5 million customers in over 40 countries worldwide, but now has 6 million customers. African countries are also tapping into the cryptoeconomy through remittance.
Abra operates in Malawi and Morocco, GeoPay operate in South Africa, Zimbabwe has BitMari.
Nigeria’s first unicorn tech firm, Flutterwave, that had started supporting the crypto market since 2020, had to put a stop to their acceptance of bitcoin as donation or payment following the ban.
The United Nation had written in 2018 “Africa could be the next frontier for cryptocurrency.” This was not farfetched, as Nigeria became the second largest for cryptocurrency in the world.
Several investment gurus have advised the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to allow Nigerian cryptocurrency market continue to operate while studying the volatility and uniqueness to protect investors.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Financial Derivatives boss, Alfred Rewane, pushed for a better positioning of the market in order to prevent Nigerian crypto space from missing deals and other opportunities in the crypto economy, but the CBN has remained an albatross.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Delta, Kano set new records at national sports festival
As the National Sports Festival (NSF) goes on, Team Delta has continued to dominate the wins at the festival, as...
Lagos issues travel advisory, route diversions for Saturday marathon
The Lagos State Government has released a travel advisory for motorists and commuters ahead of this Saturday’s 6th Access Bank...
FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up
The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination
Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ScholarX among GSMA £250,000 grant winners. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX features...
Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...