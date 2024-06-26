Nigerian govt reacts as cholera outbreak prompts presidential action

Nigeria is grappling with a growing cholera outbreak, prompting President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action during Tuesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The President directed the establishment of a cabinet committee to oversee the National Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC) emergency operations center specifically designed to address the outbreak.

Heightened Concern: Rising Cases and Geographical Spread

This directive comes amidst growing concerns over the spread of cholera. According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Ali Pate, at least 31 states have reported cases, with over 1500 confirmed infections and 53 deaths. The geographical spread of the outbreak highlights the urgency of a coordinated response.

Focus on Long-Term Solutions: Beyond Emergency Response

While the newly formed committee will manage the immediate crisis, Dr. Pate emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach.

He called for state government support to address the issue of open defecation, a major contributor to the spread of cholera.

Pate said the committee would comprise members from the ministries of health, finance, water resources, environment, youth, aviation, and education.

He said the cabinet committee’s efforts would complement the support by state governments to reduce open defecation, noting that cholera is a developmental issue requiring a multi-sectoral approach.

“The president directed that a cabinet committee be set up to oversee what the emergency operation centre led by NCDC is doing and for the resources to be provided, complemented by the state government,” Pate said.

“At the moment, about 31 states have recorded 1,528 cases and 53 deaths in Nigeria, which is what we are working on through the emergency operation centre that was activated by the NCDC on Monday.

“Now we have a cholera outbreak, which we discussed extensively in the council in addition to the new emergence of yellow fever, specifically in Bayelsa state.

“On cholera, we are in the middle of the 7th pandemic globally. The world has almost 500,000 cases of cholera, so it is not only peculiar to Nigeria.

“In 2023, almost 700,000 cases of cholera were reported by the World Health Organisation.

“This year, more than 200,000 cases have occurred in five regions of the world.”

This statement underlines the importance of tackling the root causes of the outbreak to prevent future occurrences.

Public Apprehension and Call for Transparency

The news of the cholera outbreak has understandably caused public apprehension. Nigerians are eager for transparent updates on the situation and the effectiveness of the government’s response.

The success of the government’s response hinges on effective collaboration between federal and state authorities. Additionally, public awareness campaigns on hygiene practices and preventive measures will be crucial in containing the spread of the disease.

Nigeria’s healthcare system faces a significant challenge with this cholera outbreak. The newly formed committee’s effectiveness and the long-term solutions implemented will determine how quickly the country can control the situation and prevent future outbreaks.

