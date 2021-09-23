Politics
Nigerian govt to inject more funds into infrastructural development – Fashola
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said on Thursday the Federal Government would release more funds for the development of the nation’s infrastructure.
Fashola, who disclosed this in his address at the 27th meeting of the National Council on Works and Housing held in Bauchi, said that no country can grow more than its stock of infrastructure.
He said: “And in order to bridge this gap we have to invest; because no nation or community can grow bigger than the stock of infrastructure.
“This is why it is not surprising that during campaigns for elections and after elections, you will find discussions not only centering around roads, bridges, rails, schools, hospitals, water supply, and power supply to be provided, you will also find that in the inauguration speech of every President, Prime Minister, governor and other elected public officers, time is dedicated to addressing the provision of infrastructure.
READ ALSO: Fashola highlights importance of Nigeria, Cameroon border bridge
“I am sure our host (Governor Bala Mohammed) will recall that he made similar commitments in his inauguration speech on May 29, 2019.
“At the core of this mandate is the crucial drive to give Bauchi State citizens a better prospect and greater opportunity for a prosperous life. Reducing poverty and empowering our citizens in the areas of agriculture, education, urban and rural infrastructure among others.
“Infrastructure also helps to make people efficient, it creates competition and leads to productivity. Currently, the Federal Government is executing 895 contracts in 795 projects spanning over 13,000 km of roads and bridges nationwide.
“Across all of these, engineers, geologists, surveyors, lawyers, bankers, suppliers, artisans, and laborers are involved in an ecosystem of enterprise from which they earn a daily, weekly or other periodic income.”
