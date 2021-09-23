PDP committee shifts decision on zoning, meets next week

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning committee on Thursday shifted the decision on the zoning of the party’s leadership positions across the six geopolitical zones in the country till next week.

The PDP will hold its elective national convention on October 31 in Abuja.

The Chairman of the committee, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who briefed journalists at the end team’s six hours meeting which ended a few minutes ago in Enugu, said the committee resolved to meet next week to conclude its assignment.

He said: “We had a fruitful meeting and we adjourned to conclude next week.”

The meeting was attended by the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom; the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Mahdi Aliyu; and former Senate Presidents, Iyorchia Ayu, and Anyim Pius Anyim.

Others were former governors – Muazu Aliyu Babangida (Niger), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Sule Lamido (Jigawa), and Boni Haruna (Adamawa), among others.

The PDP governors and other party stakeholders had a few weeks ago agreed to form a 44-member committee to determine the criteria for zoning the National Working Committee (NWC) positions and give the party a new direction ahead of the 2023 general elections.

