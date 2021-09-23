Politics
Reps to investigate alleged leakage of classified security documents
The House of Representatives has stated its intention to commence investigation into the reported leakage of classified security documents to the public
This move came after the adoption of a motion by Rep. Samuel Adejare (APC-Lagos) on the floor of the House on Thursday in Abuja.
In his motion, Adejare raised alarm over the constant leakage of classified security documents to the public through various social media platforms, online print media and other sources.
The lawmaker confirmed that this was putting the fight against terrorism and other vices across the country in jeopardy.
READ ALSO: Reps to probe alleged exclusion of Rivers from benefitting in federal govt projects
This sabotage has led to failure of intelligence gathering, misunderstanding and lack of cohesion, Adejare noted.
He said that if such acts of sabotage were left unchecked, they might pose great risk to the lives of security personnel and ultimately imperil the country.
The House subsequently mandated the Committee on National Security and Intelligence to carry out a detailed investigation on the matter with the order to report back within two weeks for further legislative action.
