Nigerian govt unveils 4Ds of its foreign policy directions

The Federal Government has unveiled the foreign policy directions of the President Bola Tinubu led administration which it said is anchored on four ‘Ds’ which are ‘Democracy, Development, Demography and Diaspora.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, who inaugurated the administration’s foreign policies Monday during the launching of the 4Ds Foreign Policy Exhibition in Abuja, noted that the exhibition will also showcase Nigeria’s history and diplomatic engagements.

In his opening remarks at the event, Tuggar stated that 4D policies provides a dynamic and unique concept with Nigeria being the largest democracy on the continent.

“The President’s keen interest in democracy, as one of the 4Ds, is underscored by the opportunities that come with it, as well as the challenges that confront it, namely in places where we are now witnessing recourse to the unconstitutional change of government,” the Minister said.

“Despite its challenges, democracy must be upheld by the people as the best form of government to champion the will of the people.

“Mr. President is very clear about the need to further entrench and consolidate democratic gains made since the return of civil rule in Nigeria in 1999.

“For us as a country, democracy is what we have and what we must cherish. We will continue to encourage this both in Africa and across the world.”

On development, Tuggar said that there was a “need for the removal of major impediments to development in Nigeria and the African continent.

“We intend to, among others, leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to facilitate the exchange of goods and services while fast-tracking trade and investments, through economic cooperation, fair trade, global health initiatives, stable and transparent global governance, building capacity for entrenching sustainable socio-economic development.

“We also intend to engage with the need for the reform of international financial institutions to make them fit for purpose for the benefit of all, ensuring that no one is left behind. We will continue to emphasise that the world is as strong as its weakest link.

“Our foreign policy and diplomatic engagements will be used to showcase the vibrant young talents and skills that our young population possesses for national development.”l

“Notably, the remittances of Nigerians living in the diaspora have become a significant contribution to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

“Mr. President acknowledges this and believes firmly that a well-structured diaspora community will continue to be a catalyst for Nigeria’s imaging and a veritable source for direct investment, given their unmatched expertise in different fields of endeavour.”

