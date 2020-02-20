Nigerians must fearlessly hold their leaders accountable to prevent bad leadership —Omo-Agege

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, while speaking at the colloquium to mark the 10th Anniversary of the African Centre for Leadership Strategy and Development (Centre LSD) in Abuja, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga on Thursday, urged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable for their actions or inactions.

According to Omo-Agege, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Speech Writing, Dr Chuba Keshi, accountability is the surest way to ensure that only credible leaders are elected at all levels of government.

He identified two key areas where Nigerians could develop leadership models and strategies.

The areas, he noted, include national spirit and effective political participation by the led.

In his words, “It is pertinent, for the purposes of good leadership that we firm up a common consciousness as a people in what we can call the Nigerian Spirit.

“This is just as we hear of the American Spirit, the French or English Spirit, or the Indian Spirit.

“A common national spirit is the easiest vehicle that accords legitimacy to any leadership.

“It is the easiest vehicle that commands patriotism and it is what galvanises the people to go the extra mile to selflessly pursue and accomplish tasks that pertain to national duties and development.

“The second condition is that of active political participation by the led. A tepid or apathetic political followership climate is a convenient haven that breeds bad leadership.

“People must learn to hold their leaders accountable for their actions or inactions. When this is the political climate, there is no way bad leaders can emerge.

“Even when they do by some default, they would either shape up or ship out. These are two areas we need to interrogate more closely.”

He also commend the centre for being in the forefront of leadership development in the last 10 years.

“The main task of an organisation such as yours is in finding the missing link, so to speak, between getting people to willingly conform rather than have them cajoled or coerced, to so conform.

“It is when people accord such legitimacy to leadership, that strategies put in place for the purposes of economic development, get followed with zeal, patriotism and in a sustainable manner.

“This way, targets are met. Project design details are conformed to, to the letter.

“Equally, project time-overs are reduced to the barest, even sometimes completely eliminated,” he said.

