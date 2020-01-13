Nigeria’s broadband infrastructure to get $732m boost in 4yrs –Here is what the NCC’s plan entails

As part of plans to improve the country’s broadband infrastructure within the next four years, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has released a new strategy blueprint that will boost broadband infrastructure.

The strategy publication tagged: National Broadband Plan for 2020 to 2025 is expected to cater for the country’s broadband infrastructure by serving as a roadmap for development during the year under review.

The commission has described the broadband facility as a “very important area of telecommunications” in the new decade –hence, the need for government to invest in the build-up.

According to NCC, the nation would enter into an investment of ₦263 billion ($732 million) over the next four years in the nation’s broadband infrastructure. Umar Danbatta, NCC’s chief executive officer, noted that the development will also see to the improvement of the economy of Nigeria.

Umar revealed that the plan was to enter Public Private Partnership (PPP) with 6 other private infrastructure companies. According to him, the government will invest N65 billion while other funds shall be sourced through its private partners.

Read also: CES 2020: Facebook set to unveil new privacy updates. Here is what to expect

To increase the capacity of fibre facility, NCC has further stated that an “additional 30,000 kilometres of fibre will be added to the already present 41,000 kilometres across the nation to ensure that the country is connected” on or before 2024.

Speaking on the development, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, emphasized that the focus on building solid infrastructure to advance the digital economy is aligned with the National Policy for Digital Economy and Strategy.

According to Pantami, “the policy’s third pillar — to build solid infrastructure — will serve as a bridge for the nation to accommodate broadband and data centre, key components for economic growth, and promotion of digital economy”.

It is, therefore, anticipated that the investment will jack up internet accessibility in Nigeria to about 68% by 2024, which is 30% up from its current 38%. For this reason, data and internet service is expected to improve at a reduced cost.

Join the conversation

Opinions