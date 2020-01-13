AMOTEKUN: Soyinka thumbs up Southwest govs, says it’s a desirable New Year gift

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has hailed governors of Southwest states for the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Amotekun.

Soyinka, who described the launch as a ‘desirable New Year gift, said on Monday that the launch satisfied the yearnings of the people.

The respected playwright, who gave the commendation while speaking in Lagos at the “Never Again Conference” organised by the Nzuko Umunna and Ndigbo, to mark the 50 years after the Nigerian civil war, said he had earlier given up on the political leadership of the region until the launch of the security outfit.

“To thank a number of public-spirited, humanity-considering governors in this nation, who finally responded to the demand and yearnings of the citizens and produced one organization called Amotekun.

“It’s one of the most unexpected because I had given up on them; it is an unexpected but at the same time a desirable New Year Present”, Soyinka said.

