Nigeria’s CeedCap opens up investment opportunities for African start-ups, joins America’s Global Startup Studio Network

Lagos-based venture capitalist platform, CeedCap, has joined America’s cluster of investors’ group, the Global Startup Studio Network, GSSN, to become the first African start-up studio to do so.

The Network, which facilitates investment opportunities for start-ups seeking funding and technical know-how on enhancing business service operations, will add up CeedCap’s listed start-ups to its platform.

This new offering will avail African start-ups the opportunity to tap from a pool of global investors while selling internationally to a broader addressable market.

Being the first African venture capital platform to join the America-headquartered network, pushes CeedCap to rank as a VC giant in Africa where other venture capital firms like Spark, EchoVC, Rocket International, IFC Capit etc. might have to put in more work to level up.

According to Kessiena Majemite, founder, CeedCap, the membership will see to the standardisation of start-up operations where Africa is positioned at the centre.

“Becoming a GSSN Studio means we—like other studios—work to achieve the gold standard of building and launching more successful impact startups across Africa,” the founder noted while commenting on the development.

Venture capital companies have been playing undeniable, strategic roles in the development of Nigeria since the tech storm of 2009. In the span of about 10 years, innovative solutions have been funded and revenues from a number of these start-ups have been adding up exponentially to the countries GDP.

We see these VCs’ impact in the rise of Fintech firms and in the deployment of more tech solutions in agriculture, health and education.

Thus, there is hope that his GSSN prestige will go a long way to help CeedCap in offering more early-stage startup investors portfolio and risk diversification.

This way, CeedCap’s studio can drive higher success rate for investors looking for viable start-ups to invest in, especially in Africa.

This new relationship is further expected to spur an increase in African start-up counts benefiting from international business development faculties in a bid to re-invent local ideas.

