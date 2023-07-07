NNPCL reveals plan to build another $8bn pipeline through Niger Republic to Europe

Mele Kyari, the group chief executive officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) revealed on Thursday that the NNPCL would be building a new, $8 billion international gas pipeline.

Currently, a $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline is being built by NNPCL and its partners. It will carry gas from Morocco to Europe and send gas from Nigeria to around 11 African nations.

In its latest plans, the proposed $8 billion pipeline, according to Kyari, would pass through the Niger Republic, Algeria, and eventually Europe.

Kyari made this known during a panel discussion at the 8th Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries International Seminar taking place in Vienna, Austria.

This was during his participation in a roundtable conversation at the seminar titled “Eradicating Energy Poverty.”

He said, “We are building a $25bn pipeline from Nigeria to Morroco through 11 West African countries. There’s another pipeline we are planning to build through Niger Republic, and through Algeria into Europe also, and the potential is between $7bn to $8bn.

“We are also expanding our current LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) facility with another train. And, of course, what that does is that it doubles the capacity of the current facility and this is going to be made available to the market.”

