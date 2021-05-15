NSCDC arrests six members of rival cult groups in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Saturday arrested six suspected members of two rival cult groups in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The NSCDC Spokesman in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists, said the agency operatives swooped on the suspects who were members of “Abata” and “Aye” cult groups when they gathered at Dada in Okelele area of the state capital earlier in the day.

He listed the suspects as Raheem Jamiu (18), Abdullahi Azeez (20) Sulaimon Folawiyo (18), Saheed Samad (18), Sanni Samsudeen (16), and Jamiu Isa (19).

The spokesman added that five of the suspects are indigenes of Kwara State while one (Samad) is from Oyo State.

Afolabi said: “It was a serious battle but only six of them were arrested.

“The suspects confirmed that the misunderstanding started during the Ramadan fast when two members of the ‘Aye’ were deeply injured.

“The other group decided to strike back today (Saturday). They met very close to the river in that area. Two persons – Saheed Samad and Sanni Samsudeen were seriously wounded in the clash between the groups.”

