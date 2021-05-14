Nwankwo returns as Rohr names 31-man provisional squad for Cameroon friendly | Ripples Nigeria

Simy Nwankwo was handed an invitation to the Super Eagles squad for the first since 2018, as manager Gernot Rohr invites 31 players for a friendly game.

Nwankwo, who has been in fine scoring form with Crotone of Italy, is among the 13 forwards called up by Rohr for a warm up game against the Indomitable Lions on Cameroon.

Feirense of Portugal forward, Abraham Ayomide Marcus, was handed a maiden call up.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Communications Department made the announcement of the provisional squad list on Friday, stating that the friendly will hold on Friday, 4th June 2021 in Austria.

Captain Ahmed Musa and his deputy, William Ekong were also invited, as well as goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo and forwards Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze.

Read Also: We can’t normalize racist, hateful abuses in football —Simy Nwankwo

However, the provisional list of 31 will be whittled down to 23 before the Super Eagles fly to Austria for the clash with the five-time African champions.

The last time both teams clashed was in the quarterfinals of the 2019 AFCON which the Eagles won 3-2.

Super Eagles full list for Cameroon friendly:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Kevin Akpoguma (Hoffenheim, Germany); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, The Netherlands); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosa, Cyprus); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abraham Marcus (CD Feirense, Portugal)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Kano Pillars FC); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Sadiq Umar (Almeria FC, Spain); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Simy Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy)

Join the conversation

Opinions