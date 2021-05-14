About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events | Ripples Nigeria

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

According to the roadmap, the final stage of local camping will commence from May-15th- July 23rd in Bayelsa, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Track and Field National Olympics Trials takes place June 17- 19th, African Athletics Championship from June 22- 26th, 2021.

The last phase of the camping will be in Kisarazu from July 3- 23rd, while the first batch of athletes will enter the Games Village from August 8th.

Read Also: Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes

Nigeria will present about 80 athletes in 10 Sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Wrestling, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Badminton, Male and Female Basketball are some of the events Nigeria has qualified.

Others are Track and Field, Weightlifting and Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing.

Nigeria decided to narrow down her participation to sports where she has competitive advantage in winning medals.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has repeatedly maintained that Team Nigeria will improve on her performance of the last two Olympics, where she won only two bronze medalz – in Football and in Track and Field.

The Olympic Games, which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic, are set to open on 23 July, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organisers insisting that measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of athletes and other visitors.

Join the conversation

Opinions