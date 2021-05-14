About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
According to the roadmap, the final stage of local camping will commence from May-15th- July 23rd in Bayelsa, Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.
Track and Field National Olympics Trials takes place June 17- 19th, African Athletics Championship from June 22- 26th, 2021.
The last phase of the camping will be in Kisarazu from July 3- 23rd, while the first batch of athletes will enter the Games Village from August 8th.
Read Also: Miss national trials, forget Olympics, sports minister, Dare, warns Nigerian athletes
Nigeria will present about 80 athletes in 10 Sports at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Wrestling, Judo, Taekwondo, Table Tennis, Badminton, Male and Female Basketball are some of the events Nigeria has qualified.
Others are Track and Field, Weightlifting and Rowing, Canoeing and Sailing.
Nigeria decided to narrow down her participation to sports where she has competitive advantage in winning medals.
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare has repeatedly maintained that Team Nigeria will improve on her performance of the last two Olympics, where she won only two bronze medalz – in Football and in Track and Field.
The Olympic Games, which were delayed by a year due to the pandemic, are set to open on 23 July, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and organisers insisting that measures will be put in place to ensure the safety of athletes and other visitors.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
About 80 athletes to represent Team Nigeria in 10 Tokyo Olympics events
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has unveiled a comprehensive plan for Team Nigeria towards a podium success at...
Dortmund beat Leipzig to win fifth German Cup
Dortmund put up a fine performance on Thursday night to beat RB Leipzig in the 2020-21 German Cup final. It...
Salah, Firmino star as Liverpool seal comeback win at Man Utd
Liverpool came from behind to beat Manchester United 4-2 in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Thursday. Mohamed...
Nadal, Djokovic reach Italian Open quarter-finals, Murray crashes out
Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have both reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open after winning thier respective ties on...
Lukaku, Young, two other Inter players fined for breaking COVID-19 rules
Four Inter Milan players, including Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young have been fined for breaking Covid-19 rules in Italy. Lukaku,...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...