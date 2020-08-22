Obasanjo still relevant on national issues —Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, said on Saturday former President Olusegun Obasanjo was still a relevant figure on national issues.

The governor, who stated this when he visited Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Pent House residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said Nigerians would continue to learn from the ex-president.

He said: “You know baba is our leader, statesman. And it is always good for us to come around to see how he is doing, pay homage and consult him on very many issues of governance. That is why we have come this afternoon and we brought him the greetings and felicitations of the good people of Sokoto State.

“We shall continue to learn from him, drink from his wealth of experience and fountain of his knowledge and wisdom on issues of governance and challenges of today. We prayed that God Almighty shall continue to give him good health as I have met him today, and may he and all of us survive this COVID-19 pandemic.”

The governor also spoke on efforts by his government to ensure peace and stability in Sokoto State.

Tambuwal added: “We are re-establishing peace in the northern part of the state, where we have been having challenges of banditry.

“Peace is returning and people are back to their farms and villages. Those of us in the IDPs camps are back in our homes and villages now. We are doing our best as a state government to ensure that we engender security. And we are doing our best to provide development and employment for our people.”

