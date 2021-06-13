Ogun police arrests woman for selling daughters | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 35-year old woman, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro for allegedly selling her two biological daughters who are aged four and two.

In a statement on Sunday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Redeemed Camp divisional headquarters by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro.

She was alleged to have sold her two children to a couple in Port Harcourt for N300,000.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the husband of the suspect reported that he traveled for some time, and on his return on June 8, he couldn’t find his two daughters.

He noted that all the efforts he made for his wife to tell him the whereabouts of the children proved abortive, hence his report to the police.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer at the Redeemed Camp Division, CSP Alabi Akinjide, detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that, her husband left home for the past two years, and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children and two other children she had with another man.

“She stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dire need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of ₦300,000.

“Her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Kolawole Imoleayo. They are now both assisting the police in their investigation” the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

He equally ordered the rescue of the children to their parents with immediate effect.

By Victor Uzoho

