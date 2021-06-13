Ogun police arrests woman for selling daughters | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Ogun police arrests woman for selling daughters
The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 35-year old woman, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro for allegedly selling her two biological daughters who are aged four and two.
In a statement on Sunday, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Redeemed Camp divisional headquarters by her husband, Oluwaseyi Agoro.
She was alleged to have sold her two children to a couple in Port Harcourt for N300,000.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the husband of the suspect reported that he traveled for some time, and on his return on June 8, he couldn’t find his two daughters.
He noted that all the efforts he made for his wife to tell him the whereabouts of the children proved abortive, hence his report to the police.
Oyeyemi said upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer at the Redeemed Camp Division, CSP Alabi Akinjide, detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect.
READ ALSO: Ogun Police says no protester arrested on Democracy Day
“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that, her husband left home for the past two years, and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children and two other children she had with another man.
“She stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dire need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of ₦300,000.
“Her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Kolawole Imoleayo. They are now both assisting the police in their investigation” the PPRO said.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.
He equally ordered the rescue of the children to their parents with immediate effect.
By Victor Uzoho
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....